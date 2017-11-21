World

Iraqi officials: Bombing in contested town kills 32 people

Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BAGHDAD

Iraqi officials say a suicide bomber detonated a pickup truck loaded with explosives, killing 32 people at a marketplace in a contested town claimed by Baghdad and the Kurdish region.

Iraqi police and hospital officials say the powerful explosion Tuesday evening in Tuz Khormato wounded at least 75 people.

At least six members of Iraq's security forces were among those killed. Tuz Khormato is about 210 kilometers, or 130 miles, north of Baghdad.

The town — claimed by both Iraq's central government and the country's Kurdish region — has long been the scene of skirmishes between Kurdish fighters known as the peshmerga and the mostly Shiite militia forces loyal to Baghdad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Such clashes escalated following the Kurdish region's independence vote in September.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video