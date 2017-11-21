Exterior view of the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal, ICTY, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, where the court is scheduled to deliver its verdicts in the genocide trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic on Wednesday Nov. 22, 2017.
Exterior view of the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal, ICTY, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, where the court is scheduled to deliver its verdicts in the genocide trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic on Wednesday Nov. 22, 2017. Peter Dejong AP Photo
World

Landmark Mladic verdict closely watched in the Balkans

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 03:14 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

As the U.N. war crimes court prepares to wrap up its work with a verdict in the landmark genocide trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, deep divisions persist in the Balkans over the tribunal's role in delivering justice and paving the way for reconciliation.

Mladic's trial is the last major case for the Netherlands-based tribunal for former Yugoslavia, which was set up in 1993 to prosecute those most responsible for the worst carnage in Europe since World War II. The tribunal declared its aim is to "deter future crimes and render justice to thousands of victims and their families, thus contributing to a lasting peace in the former Yugoslavia."

More than 20 years on, however, the nations in the region are still led by nationalist politicians and remain divided deeply along ethnic lines.

