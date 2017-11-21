In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, a Rohingya Muslim child runs on a dirt track between tents at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Rakhine for neighbouring Bangladesh since late August 2017, when the military launched what it called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks.
World

Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya called apartheid

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:17 AM

BANGKOK

Amnesty International says Myanmar has subjected Rohingya Muslims to long-term discrimination that amounts to "dehumanizing apartheid," in an investigative report that raises questions about what those who've fled violence would face if they returned home.

Since late August, more than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into neighboring Bangladesh, seeking safety from what the military described as "clearance operations." World leaders have said it's essential for the violence to stop and for Myanmar to allow the refugees to return home safely.

Amnesty International compiled two years' worth of interviews and evidence in its report Tuesday detailing how Rohingya lived within Myanmar, subjected to a "vicious system of state-sponsored, institutionalized discrimination that amounts to apartheid."

The rights group said the conditions met the definition of crimes against humanity.

