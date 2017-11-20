Clothes are covered with mud inside a house at Mandra town, west of Athens, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Greek authorities say three more people have been found dead from a flash flood that hit a district west of Athens, raising the overall death toll to 19.
Clothes are covered with mud inside a house at Mandra town, west of Athens, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Greek authorities say three more people have been found dead from a flash flood that hit a district west of Athens, raising the overall death toll to 19. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo
Clothes are covered with mud inside a house at Mandra town, west of Athens, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Greek authorities say three more people have been found dead from a flash flood that hit a district west of Athens, raising the overall death toll to 19. Yorgos Karahalis AP Photo

World

Greece: 2 still missing in deadly floods that killed 20

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ATHENS, Greece

Specialized disaster response crews were combing the area west of Athens Monday for two men missing from last week's flash floods that killed at least 20 people, while the government announced relief measures for those whose homes or businesses were damaged.

The search operation was concentrating on the Mandra area west of the Greek capital, the hardest hit by Wednesday's disaster, which was among the worst to have hit the wider Athens area in decades.

The flash floods turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris that flung cars against buildings, inundated homes and businesses and cut a section of a major highway. Those who died drowned in their homes or were swept away by the floodwater.

Nearly 1,000 buildings were damaged, most of them private houses, as well as businesses, storage areas and public buildings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos announced emergency aid for those affected, including a tax-free benefit of 5,000 euros per damaged household and 8,000 euros per damaged business.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video