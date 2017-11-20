World

Turkey says Kurds attack post in Syria, no casualties

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:03 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says Syrian Kurdish fighters have attacked a Turkish observation post in the northern Syrian province of Idlib with mortar rounds. There were no casualties.

The Anadolu Agency says the attack occurred Monday near the Daret Azzeh region in Idlib, where Turkey is implementing a "de-escalation zone" to reduce conflict as part of an agreement reached with Russia and Iran.

Anadolu said five mortar rounds were fired at the Turkish observation post.

Turkey sent troops into Syria last month to set up observation posts in the border province that is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish militia to be terrorists because of its links to Kurdish rebels fighting in Turkey's southeast.

