address the media during a news conference about the results of their exploratory talks on a coalition of their parties in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
address the media during a news conference about the results of their exploratory talks on a coalition of their parties in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Michael Sohn AP Photo
address the media during a news conference about the results of their exploratory talks on a coalition of their parties in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Michael Sohn AP Photo

World

The Latest: Dutch minister worried about German uncertainty

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

The Latest on Germany's political uncertainty (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The Netherlands' foreign minister says new elections in Germany, the European Union's most populous member, would be "the worst scenario."

Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra said in Brussels Monday that "Germany is a very important country in Europe and thus it will become difficult to take important decisions in Brussels."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zijlstra noted that it took the Netherlands seven months to form a new government after an election earlier this year. Coalition talks in Germany collapsed on Sunday night, nearly two months after elections.

Zijlstra said: "So I'd say, think about it again, and maybe it is better to talk again than to have elections again."

___

10:40 a.m.

Germany's main center-left party says the parties that failed to form a new government have put the country "in a difficult situation."

The Social Democrats have been the junior partners in a "grand coalition" government of Germany's biggest parties since 2013. But their leaders have said since the party slumped to its worst election result since World War II in September that it would go into opposition.

The party's general secretary, Hubertus Heil, said Monday that the party's position "is known" and said party leaders will now consider how to proceed. He didn't elaborate ahead of a planned appearance by party leader Martin Schulz Monday afternoon.

Four weeks of talks between Merkel's Union bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens collapsed Sunday night.

___

8:20 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the country's president after talks on forming a new government collapsed in the night, raising the possibility of new elections.

Merkel will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later on Monday to brief him on the negotiations and discuss what comes next.

Preliminary coalition talks broke down late Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats bowed out of the negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the left-leaning Greens.

Beside the possibility of new elections, Merkel could attempt to continue her current coalition with the Social Democrats — which that party has said it will not do — or she could try to go ahead with a minority government.

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner told reporters his party pulled out of the weekslong talks rather than further compromise its principles.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video