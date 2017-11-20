World

Iran's supreme leader visits quake-hit area, urges more aid

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:35 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's supreme leader has visited the earthquake-hit region along the border with Iraq and urged for more efficiency and aid for the people in the stricken area.

The temblor killed over 530 people and injured thousands.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the townspeople in the worst-hit Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab on Monday that he is not yet "content" with how the aid has been delivered.

Khamenei says: "I believe that officials should double their efforts" to help the people affected by the quake.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Khamenei also praised the rescue and relief operations following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened historic city of Bam in south Iran and killed 26,000 people.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video