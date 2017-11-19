World

Syria: IS militants defeated in final stronghold

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:45 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria

Syrian state media says pro-government forces have defeated the Islamic State group in its last stronghold in the country, at a town on the border with Iraq called Boukamal.

SANA made the announcement Sunday.

On Nov. 9, Syria's military command declared it had liberated Boukamal, after the militants pulled out. But that turned out to be a ruse, and the militants stormed the town to retake more than half of it over the next two days.

Lebanon's Al-Manar TV is also reporting that IS has been defeated in Boukamal. The station belongs to the militant group Hezbollah, which is fighting on the side of the government in Syria. It is reporting live from inside the town.

