World

Rioting in Kenya after murder of 4 in alleged ethnic attack

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:21 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan opposition leaders say police are using gunfire and tear gas to disperse residents of a city slum protesting the overnight murder of four people in a suspected ethnic attack.

Nairobi police Japheth Koome described the overnight killings Sunday as murders. Opposition leader Raila Odinga said those killed were from the Luo community who support his opposition party. Odinga said all those killed were shot dead. He said the current area legislator was shot in the leg by police during the demonstrations. He called for international intervention.

Interethnic tensions have risen since the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August after Odinga challenged the victory in the Supreme Court, claiming electoral fraud. The court ordered a fresh poll which Odinga boycotted alleging lack of electoral reforms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video