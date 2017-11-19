World

Saudis, allies discuss Iran ahead of Arab League meeting

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:21 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CAIRO

The foreign ministers of four Arab nations are meeting in Cairo to discuss a draft Saudi declaration on countering Iranian influence in Arab affairs.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have been boycotting the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar since June in part over its warm ties with Iran.

Sunday's talks were held ahead of a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo set for later in the day.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up its rhetoric against Iran after Iran-allied Yemeni rebels fired a ballistic missile that was intercepted near Riyadh earlier this month. Iran denies arming the rebels, who say they produced the missile themselves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The draft declaration cites the missile attack as well as the recent bombing of an oil pipeline in Bahrain.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video