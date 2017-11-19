World

Taliban attack checkpoints in Afghanistan, killing 6 police

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 05:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says the Taliban attacked three checkpoints in the western Farah province, killing six police.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says eight other police were wounded in the attack late Saturday. He says eight insurgents were killed and at least five others were wounded in the battle.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, seven insurgents were killed and two others wounded when a bomb exploded prematurely in the northern Kunduz province. Mahbobullah Sayedi, a district chief, says the fighters died while trying to plant the bomb on a road used by Afghan security forces.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video