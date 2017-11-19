World

Israel PM says security must come first in any peace plan

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 05:07 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

JERUSALEM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has made clear to the U.S. that Israel's security concerns must come first as the White House tries to restart a peace process with the Palestinians.

His comments Sunday came after Israeli news reports claiming to detail the peace plan under development.

At a weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said "we heard plenty of speculation this weekend" about President Donald Trump's peace efforts. He then declined to comment, saying only that "my position on this plan will be determined according to Israel's security and national interests."

Trump took office with hopes of forging what he calls the "ultimate deal" between Israelis and Palestinians.

The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.

