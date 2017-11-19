Driver in Japan dies in crash with truck driven by US Marine

World

Police in southern Japan are investigating a fatal traffic accident Sunday in which a truck driven by a U.S. Marine collided with a small truck at an intersection, killing the Japanese driver of the other vehicle.

The Marine was lightly injured in the 5:30 a.m. crash in Naha, the main city in Okinawa, said Kazuhiko Miyagi of the Okinawa police. He confirmed Japanese media reports that a breath test indicated the Marine had an alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

The victim was a 61-year-old man. He was making a turn when his vehicle was hit by the Marine's truck, which was coming in the opposite direction, according to Japanese media. Witness accounts indicate the Japanese driver had the right of way, and the Marine may have gone through a red light, the media reports said.

The names of the two drivers have not been released.

The incident could fuel opposition to the U.S. military presence in Okinawa. About 25,000 U.S. troops are stationed on the southern Japanese island.

