Why was this 22-year-old billionaire fined more than $30,000 for a DUI?

You might say that the world’s richest 22-year-old got away cheap after courts levied a $30,400 fine for her recent conviction for DUI.
That’s because Katharina G. Andresen lives in Norway, where court fines for drunk driving are tied to the defendant’s individual wealth in each case.
Since she’s a billionaire heiress, Andresen was fined 250,000 kroner (equivalent to $30,400) after being convicted Monday for driving with a blood-alcohol content three times (0.06 percent) the country’s legal limit, according to Time. She is the daughter of Johan H. Andresen, whose great-grandfather founded what is today one of the largest Scandinavian banks.
Aside from basing drunk driving fines on each individual offender’s means, Norway also has one of Europe’s strictest legal blood-alcohol limits (0.02 percent), according to the Guardian.
Never miss a local story.
Forbes estimates Katharina Andresen’s net worth to be $1.23 billion, after she and her sister Alexandra were each transferred a 42 percent stake in the holding company in 2007.
Her sentence, which stems from the spring, also includes 18 days in jail, according to a Norwegian media report from the publication Hegnar.
The financial penalty could have been much higher, though, according to an Associated Press report, citing Norwegian publication Finansavien.
“Oslo City Court said the penalty could have been up to 40 million kroner ($4.9 million) if based on Andresen’s assets, but they ‘have not yielded any dividend yet,’ and she has no fixed income,” the report said. “The court asserted that ‘there must be a limit on the amount of fines that may be granted for promulgation, even if the [offenders] have large assets.”
State governments decide the specific DUI laws in the U.S., but 49 of them agree on a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent as the official demarcation line for intoxication. Utah’s legal BAC will be set at 0.05 percent effective December 30, 2018, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.
Fines for drinking and driving are also handled on a state-by-state basis in the U.S., but defense firms regularly caution drivers that DUI offenses can cost upwards of $10,000 for a first-time conviction.
Comments