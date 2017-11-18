Volkswagen Passat, 1995-1997 body style
Volkswagen Passat, 1995-1997 body style Wikimedia Commons
Volkswagen Passat, 1995-1997 body style Wikimedia Commons

World

‘Old love just rusts’: He couldn’t remember where he parked... for 20 years

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 18, 2017 11:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

“Honey, where’d we park the Passat?”

It sounds like the jumping-off point for a 30-minute sitcom.

But for one 76-year-old German man, that question went unresolved for two decades — until he found the car he had originally reported stolen in 1997 in the parking garage of an industrial building set to be demolished, according to German publication Augsberger Allgemeine.

A translated version of the newspaper’s report says, rather poignantly, that what the man found when he was reunited with his old car was that “old love just rusts.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When his daughter took him to the car’s resting place in Frankfurt, it would not start. Just like the building whose lot it sat in for all those years, it had to be scrapped.

The car can no longer be driven and will be sent to the scrap heap,” Frankfurt authorities told Metro UK, which also reported that the car in question was a Volkswagen Passat.

At least the man, who authorities did not name, has a little closure now, even if he had a harder time getting around town for the last 20 years.

The saga makes the travails of the “doofy” teenager from New York who lost his Nissan for four days in July after a Metallica concert in Toronto look like, well, child’s play.

Even more recently, on Sunday, were reports from Spanaway, Wash., of a man who called in a fake carjacking to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, because he figured deputies would get there faster than if he told them he, like the gentleman from Germany, was having a “Dude, where’s my car” moment.

The 46-year-old eventually found his Dodge Charger, reports KOMO-TV, right before he was booked into the Pierce County Jail, charged with false reporting.

More Videos

Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues 1:48

Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues

Pause
6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

How many students showed up for Saturday’s school make up day? Watch this video to see 0:27

How many students showed up for Saturday’s school make up day? Watch this video to see

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:54

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Students line up to have their pets blessed in Bluffton 0:46

Students line up to have their pets blessed in Bluffton

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

  • Sinkhole swallows up car

    Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Sinkhole swallows up car

Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

KMOV via AP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues 1:48

Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues

Pause
6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

How many students showed up for Saturday’s school make up day? Watch this video to see 0:27

How many students showed up for Saturday’s school make up day? Watch this video to see

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:54

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Students line up to have their pets blessed in Bluffton 0:46

Students line up to have their pets blessed in Bluffton

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

View More Video