World

German parties seek compromise on migrants, climate change

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:35 AM

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties are pushing hard to reach an agreement on climate change and immigration, two key issues where compromises are needed if they are to move ahead with coalition talks.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and sister Bavarian-only Christian Social Union parties were meeting Saturday with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens. They'd hoped to agree Thursday whether to start formal coalition negotiations but now they are now aiming for a resolution by Monday.

The Greens have run into opposition with their demands for Germany to end its use of coal and combustion engines, as well as a proposal to allow more categories of recent migrants to bring their closest relatives to join them in Germany.

