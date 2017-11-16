CAPTION ADDITION: ADDS DETAIL ABOUT ATTACK TO DEADLY SUICIDE BOMBING - Afghan security personnel arrive to the site of a deadly suicide bombing, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2017.
World

Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 9 at political meeting

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 06:10 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has killed nine people at a political gathering in the capital, Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the attacker detonated his payload at the entrance to a wedding hall where the event was being held, killing seven police and two civilians, and wounding another nine people.

Parliament member Hafiz Mansoor, who attended the meeting but was not harmed, said around 700 supporters of the governor of the northern Balkh province were attending a conference to highlight his work.

