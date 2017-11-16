World

Police arrest man who held hostages in Madrid bank hold-up

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 05:56 AM

MADRID

Spanish police said Thursday they arrested a man who took several people hostage while trying to rob a bank in Madrid.

A National Police spokesman said the man gave himself up after police talked with him for an hour at a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera.

The officer said no one was injured.

He said the man had taken at least four people hostage and was armed with a handgun.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police had no immediate on details on the man's identity.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video