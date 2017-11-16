World

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spends night in Romania

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 4:34 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Officials say U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spent the night in Romania, on his way back from his trip to Asia.

An official from Romania's foreign ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press, said Thursday that Tillerson was met late Wednesday at Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport by his Romanian counterpart, Teodor Melescanu.

The U.S. Embassy in Romania confirmed Tillerson's stay, saying there was no official schedule for the visit.

Earlier Wednesday, Tillerson made a one-day visit to Myanmar, where he met with leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

