Firefighters work to put out fires in vehicles after a highway accident in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Chinese state media said about 20 people were killed after more than 30 vehicles crashed into one another on an expressway in eastern China.
30 vehicles collide in heavy fog on Chinese highway; 18 dead

November 15, 2017 7:47 AM

State media say more than 30 vehicles have collided in heavy fog on an expressway in eastern China, killing at least 18 people and injuring 19 others.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the pileup Wednesday morning in Fuyang, a city in Anhui province, caused several vehicles to catch fire.

It cited local police as saying 19 people were injured, nine seriously, and were being treated in a hospital.

Xinhua said the accident caused several kilometers (miles) of traffic congestion and that an investigation was underway.

