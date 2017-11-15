Cambodia opposition braces for dissolution amid crackdown

A man naps near police barricades outside the supreme court as they prepare for Thursday's hearing in the crucial case to dissolve the country's main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 15, 2017. A Cambodian opposition leader says he expects his political party will be dissolved Thursday in a Supreme Court ruling, a further descent into authoritarianism for the Southeast Asian nation ahead of next year's general election. Heng Sinith AP Photo