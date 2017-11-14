Mexico arrests Zetas leader accused of migrant killings

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2010 file photo, police wearing face-masks guard a truck that arrived carrying the bodies of some of the 72 migrants who were killed in northern Mexico while trying to reach the US border, at a funeral home in Mexico City. Prosecutors said police and military personnel arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 an “old school” Zetas leader Martiniano Jaramillo who allegedly coordinated the 2010 killing spree that included the massacre of 72 Central American migrants in San Fernando in the border state of Tamaulipas. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo