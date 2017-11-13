World

Pakistan says troops kill 8 'terrorists' near Afghan border

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:37 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan says its troops have killed at least eight "terrorists" and wounded many others who tried to attack a post near the Afghan border.

A military statement says a Pakistani captain and soldier were also killed, and that four other troops were wounded in Monday's fighting.

The military blamed the breach on the absence of Afghan forces on the other side of the frontier. The two countries routinely accuse each other of failing to do enough to combat militants.

Pakistan is building fencing along the 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) Durand Line separating the two countries, which was drawn by British rulers in 1896. Kabul does not recognize it as an international border and has objected to the new fortifications.

