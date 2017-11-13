World

Dozens of detainees moved from a Yemeni secret prison

Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:36 AM

CAIRO

A senior Yemeni official and families of prisoners say dozens of detainees have been moved to a government-run prison in the southern city of Mukalla.

The official said on Monday that 133 detainees were transferred from the Riyan airport.

It's one of 18 secret prisons that an Associated Press investigation revealed as run by the United Arab Emirates or its allies, where former prisoners said torture was widespread. The UAE denies the allegations and says all prisons in government-controlled territory are run by Yemeni authorities.

The official says there are no more prisoners in Riyan and that the airport will reopen soon. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to reporters.

Families of two detainees say their sons were moved to a new prison.

