Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to members of the media as he and President Donald Trump and hold a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit during the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
World

The Latest: Trump meets with India's Modi in Philippines

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:24 AM

MANILA, Philippines

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Asia (all times local):

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump is holding friendly talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India as he nears the end of his lengthy Asia trip.

Trump says Modi has "become a friend of ours" and praising the Indian leader during their one-on-one meeting. Modi says relations between the U.S. and India are "growing very rapidly" and "getting deeper and more comprehensive."

Modi says Trump "has expressed a very high opinion of India" in his travels.

Trump was expected to attend a dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the end of the day.

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is wrapping up his extensive trip to Asia with an international summit and one-on-one meetings with international partners, including his Philippine host who is overseeing a bloody drug war.

Trump was meeting Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dining with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ahead of the East Asia summit in Manila.

The president met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (doo-TEHR'-tay), who has been condemned by human rights groups for his crackdown on drug dealers and users. The White House says Trump briefly raised human rights issues with Duterte.

Trump is teasing a "major statement" on trade and North Korea in Washington on Wednesday when he returns. The White House has suggested the president may designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

