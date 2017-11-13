World

Afghan official: Taliban kill 8 policemen in country's west

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 1:26 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a Taliban attack in western Farah province has killed eight police officers.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the Taliban attacked a police check point near the city of Farah, the provincial capital, early on Monday morning

Mehri says the attack only lasted 10 to 15 minutes and when reinforcement arrived, they found the bodies at the checkpoint.

He added that one policeman was slightly wounded in the attack and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of links with the insurgents.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mehri is blaming the Taliban, who have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country and have been more active in Farah province also.

