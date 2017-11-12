World

Spain rescues 276 migrants crossing perilous Mediterranean

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 6:15 AM

MADRID

Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 276 migrants from seven different boats attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea.

The service says all the boats were intercepted by rescue craft Saturday in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar after they had set sail from North African shores. The service said there were no confirmed causalities.

Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants each year try to cross the Mediterranean to seek a better life in Europe. Thousands drown each year in the attempt.

The German paper Der Tagesspiegel on Thursday published a list of 33,293 people who died from 1993 to May 29, 2017 while trying to migrate to Europe. The list ran 46 pages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video