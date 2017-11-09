Sri Lanka says it will investigate alleged torture of Tamils

In this July 18, 2017, photo, a Sri Lankan man known as Witness #199 shows the scars on his back during an interview in London. He has tried to commit suicide multiple times because of the traumatic memories of his rape and torture. Raped, branded and beaten repeatedly, more than 50 ethnic Tamil men seeking political asylum in Europe have come forward to say they were abducted and tortured under Sri Lanka’s current regime. Frank Augstein AP Photo