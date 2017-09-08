More Videos

Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered 1:27

Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered

Pause
5 things you need to know before an evacuation 1:51

5 things you need to know before an evacuation

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 0:56

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's 0:23

Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

  • Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Drone captures the calm before Hurricane Irma. Residents and visitors emptied the city, following evacuation orders.

Drone captures the calm before Hurricane Irma. Residents and visitors emptied the city, following evacuation orders. Esther Medina/McClatchy
Drone captures the calm before Hurricane Irma. Residents and visitors emptied the city, following evacuation orders. Esther Medina/McClatchy

World

What is Hurricane Irma’s latest track?

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

September 08, 2017 5:50 AM

Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 4 storm by the National Hurricane Center Friday morning, but it’s still on track to cause devastation in Florida.

Hurricane conditions have already pummeled the Dominican Republic, parts of Haiti, Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and others. Irma is moving through the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday and heading between the Bahamas and the northern coast of Cuba.

From there, Irma still seems likely to hit South Florida by early Sunday, according to the 5 a.m. projections by the National Hurricane Center. The track is now predicted to go through the center of Florida, possibly affecting both the east and west coast of the state.

The storm’s possible path varies after that, but the National Hurricane Center’s latest prediction has it traveling through the center of Georgia Monday and Tuesday and up through Tennessee by Wednesday, skirting South Carolina and Alabama.

A storm surge warning – meaning life-threatening rising water is expected in the area within 36 hours – is in effect for the Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach and the Florida Keys.

A storm surge watch – meaning life-threatening rising water is possible within the area within 48 hours – is in effect for areas north of Jupiter Inlet to the Sebastian Inlet and north of Bonita Beach to Venice.

Screen Shot 2017-09-08 at 5.18.08 AM
The highlighted area of Florida on this map could have potential storm surges due to Hurricane Irma.
National Hurricane Center

Hurricane warnings are in effect for:

  • Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach
  • Florida Keys
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida Bay
  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas
  • Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara
  • Central Bahamas
  • Northwestern Bahamas

Hurricane watches are in effect for:

  • North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet
  • North of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island
  • Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas

Maximum sustained winds are around 155 miles per hour and Irma is likely to remain a Category 4 hurricane for “the next couple of days,” according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane winds extend up to 70 miles from the center and tropical storm winds extend up to 185 miles.

Screen Shot 2017-09-08 at 5.29.38 AM
Several projected paths of Hurricane Irma as of Friday morning.
National Center for Atmospheric Research

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View More Video