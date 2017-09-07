Most-wanted Chinese tycoon applies for US political asylum

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017, file photo, a Twitter page of Chinese exiles businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in Beijing. Chinese real estate tycoon Guo, one of the ruling Communist Party’s most wanted exiles, has applied for political asylum in the United States, his lawyer said Thursday, Sept. 7, in a move that could keep him out of Beijing’s grasp for at least several more years. Andy Wong, File AP Photo