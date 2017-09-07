Dennis Rodman hopes to ‘straighten things out’ between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

With tensions brewing between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, one man believes he can help keep the peace.
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman hopes to “straighten things out” between President Donald Trump and supreme leader Kim Jong Un, two men Rodman calls friends.
He appeared on “Good Morning Britain” via satellite from Los Angeles on Wednesday and was asked about his relationship with Kim and the multiple trips to North Korea.
The majority of the conversation with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid centered on their activities, such as singing karaoke, riding horses and just sharing laughs without discussing politics.
However, Rodman feels if Trump makes the first move, positive results could come of it.
“I think if the president even tries to reach out for Kim, I think it would be a great possibility things can happen,” he said, adding that Trump and Kim don’t have to be friends, just start a dialogue.
Rodman added that he loves Trump, who he thanks for bringing him on “The Celebrity Apprentice” – a reality TV show Trump hosted before running for and winning the presidency.
Despite being friends with both leaders, Rodman makes it clear he’s not into politics. He says the North Korea trips are about being an ambassador for sports.
Still, his end goal is clear.
“I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together,” Rodman said.
