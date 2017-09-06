World

EU court rejects Hungary, Slovakia appeal in refugee case

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 4:21 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

The European Court of Justice says it has rejected efforts by Hungary and Slovakia to stay out of a European Union scheme meant to relocate refugees.

The court said Wednesday that it had "dismissed in its entirety the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary."

EU countries agreed in September 2015 to relocate 160,000 refugees in Greece and Italy over two years. Only around 24,000 people have been relocated so far.

The program is considered a key part of the EU's migration policy.

Hungary and Poland voted against the plan and have refused to take part, while so far Slovakia has accepted only a handful of refugees from Greece.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video