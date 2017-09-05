AP PHOTOS: Appeasing restless ghosts in Hong Kong

In this Aug. 31, 2017, photo, a family burns paper money – locally known as "Hell Money" – during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" on a street in Hong Kong. Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. In traditional Chinese belief, the seventh month of the lunar year is reserved for the Hungry Ghost festival, or Yu Lan, a raucous celebration marked by feasts and music.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 31, 2017, photo, residents watch performance at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 30, 2017, photo, Chinese opera performers wait at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 30, 2017, photo, a Chinese opera actor performs at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Sept. 2, 2017, photo, Taoists attend a service at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Sept. 2, 2017, photo, Taoists attend a service at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 31, 2017, photo, a worshiper prays in front of a paper horse effigy during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Sept. 3, 2017, photo, a man throws wooden moon blocks to request an answer from the gods, at a makeshift altar during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 31, 2017, photo, mock fish are displayed to offer to the ancestors during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Sept. 3, 2017, photo, a worshiper burns incense during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Sept. 3, 2017, photo, a man looks at a list of donors for an opera at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 30, 2017, photo, Chinese opera costumes are displayed at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 30, 2017, photo, Chinese opera artists perform at a makeshift theater during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Aug. 31, 2017, photo, a man hangs a lantern in front of a paper reproduction of the "Ghost King" at a makeshift altar during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
In this Sept. 4, 2017, photo, a woman burns paper money – locally known as "Hell Money" – during the "Hungry Ghost Festival" on a street in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
