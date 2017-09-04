A pickup truck gets stranded on a street in a flooded neighborhood west of downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The city has ordered a mandatory evacuation of flooded-out homes in the area, but people are still retrieving belongings from homes that have been standing in water for days.
World

Israel to give $1M in aid to Houston Jewish community

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:18 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel says it will donate $1 million in emergency aid to Houston's Jewish community to aid in post-Harvey recovery efforts.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett says in a statement that the funds will be earmarked to help the 60,000-strong community repair and rebuild schools, synagogues and a community center damaged in the storm and floods.

Bennett says that "for years the Jewish communities stood by Israel when it needed their help; now it is our turn to stand by Houston's Jewish community."

The aid money will be submitted for government approval at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Harvey struck on Aug. 25 and pounded the city with five consecutive days of heavy rains, causing an estimated tens of billions of dollars in damage.

