World

Indonesian Muslims protest Rohingya persecution

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 1:40 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Several hundred Muslim women demonstrated outside Myanmar's embassy in the Indonesian capital in the third day of protests calling for the government to take a tougher stance against persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority.

Dozens of armed police are guarding the embassy in central Jakarta on Monday after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at it on the weekend.

Protesters shouted "Save Rohingya," and held big banners that read "Stop Muslim genocide in Myanmar!"

The violence in Myanmar and an exodus into Bangladesh began after insurgents attacked Myanmar police and paramilitary posts in what they said was an effort to protect their ethnic minority from persecution by security forces in the majority Buddhist country.

In response, Myanmar's military unleashed what it called "clearance operations."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video