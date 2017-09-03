World

September 3, 2017 7:34 AM

Suspected militants kill 2 police in attack on Kenyan church

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's police say two officers were killed when gunmen attacked them at a church they were guarding by Kenya's Indian Ocean coast.

Coast Police Chief Larry Kieng said Sunday gunmen on a motorcycle shot the two officers, killing one on the spot and the other died of injuries at a hospital. He said the gunmen took the officers' guns and drove off.

Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab is suspected as it has carried out similar attacks in Kenya in revenge for Kenyan troops fighting the extremist rebels in Somalia. Kenya's security forces have managed to limit al-Shabab's attacks to areas near the Somalia border in the past year.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Pause
Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State 3:57

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

Kelly Bryant impressive in first start as Clemson's QB 2:52

Kelly Bryant impressive in first start as Clemson's QB

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

  • Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

    Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View more video

World