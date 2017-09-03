More Rohingya pour into Bangladesh; camps at full capacity

Rohingya ethnic minority members from Myanmar rest after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Rohingya ethnic minority from Myanmar carries an elderly woman as they alight from a local boat on which they crossed a river, after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Dakhinpara area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority walk on a muddy river bank upon crossing a stream on a local boat after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Dakhinpara area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Rohingya Muslim child places a kiss on his mother's cheek as they rest after having crossed over from Myanmar to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority use a local boat to cross a stream after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Dakhinpara area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
Rohingya ethnic minority, who have just crossed over to Bangladesh from Myanmar, cook a meal near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Rohingya ethnic minority woman cradles her child at a temporary makeshift camp after crossing over from Myanmar into the Bangladesh side of the border, near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
A Bangladeshi rice farmer works the field, while Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority, background, arrive after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tens of thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar, the UNHCR said Saturday.
Bernat Armangue
AP Photo
