World

September 2, 2017 3:32 PM

Cambodia arrests opposition leader, alleging treason

By TODD PITMAN and SOPHENG CHEANG Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Police in Cambodia arrested the leader of the country's main opposition party in a surprise raid on his home early Sunday, and the government issued a statement shortly afterward accusing him of treason.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha was taken away in handcuffs after more than 100 officers arrived at his home around midnight in the capital, Phnom Penh, according to his daughter, Monovithya Kem.

Monovithya, who is also a member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, said on Twitter that police did not have a warrant for her father's arrest.

The government said in a statement that it had evidence indicating Kem Sokha had conspired with foreign powers against Cambodia and called the actions "treason."

The government of Hun Sen, an authoritarian leader who has held on to power in Cambodia for more than three decades, has put increasing legal pressure on its critics, the media and political opponents ahead of national elections in 2018.

Legal threats forced Kem Sokha's predecessor, Sam Rainsy, to resign this year from the Cambodia National Rescue Party that he had led. Nationwide local elections will be held in June, and a general election next year.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Pause
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football? 0:45

It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football?

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah 1:11

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State 3:57

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State

  • Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

    Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View more video

World