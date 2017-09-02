World

September 2, 2017 10:52 AM

Pope urges Korean religious leaders to counter hate rhetoric

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis has told Korean religious leaders to counter what he called the "narrative of fear" and "rhetoric of hatred."

Greeting the leaders who are making an interreligious pilgrimage, Francis didn't mention the fears of possible war which have been fanned by North Korea's recent missile tests.

But Francis urged his Vatican audience on Saturday to work to "initiate, promote and accompany processes for the welfare and reconciliation of all people."

Recalling his 2014 pilgrimage to South Korea, the pope says he prays constantly for "peace and fraternal reconciliation."

He told the Korean Council of Religious Leaders their mission should involve "embodying a nonviolent style, a style of peace, with words clearly different from the narrative of fear, and with gestures opposed to the rhetoric of hatred."

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

Pause
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah 1:11

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County 1:01

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County

  • Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

    Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View more video

World