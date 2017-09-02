World

September 2, 2017 7:47 AM

2 on biplane die in air show crash outside Moscow

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A biplane flying in an airshow just outside the Russian capital has crashed in front of spectators, killing both people aboard.

Video footage shown on Russian television showed the An-2 biplane swooping in an arc toward the viewing area in Balashikha, a city on Moscow's southeastern outskirts, its wings tilted at a sharp angle to the ground around midday Saturday. The left wings touched the ground and the plane crashed and caught on fire.

A spokeswoman for the regional Investigative Committee, Elena Markovskaya, was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying both people aboard the plane died. There were no reports of injuries on the ground and the cause of the crash wasn't immediately determined.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Pause
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:52

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah 1:11

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO 0:40

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

Want to catch some crabs? Here's how you do it 1:30

Want to catch some crabs? Here's how you do it

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

  • Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

    Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View more video

World