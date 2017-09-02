World

September 2, 2017 7:30 AM

Authorities: Assailants attack Iraqi power station, 7 dead

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

Iraqi authorities say at least three attackers have entered a power station in Samarra and blown themselves up, killing seven workers and wounding eight security forces.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool says two of the attackers disguised themselves as workers and a third wore a security forces uniform. The attack happened at dawn Saturday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Musaab al-Mudaris says seven employees were killed and eight security forces were wounded and he put the number of attackers at four.

Al-Mudaris says one attacker was shot and killed, while the others blew themselves up.

Samarra is 125 kilometers (78 miles) north of Baghdad.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Pause
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:52

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah 1:11

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO 0:40

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

Want to catch some crabs? Here's how you do it 1:30

Want to catch some crabs? Here's how you do it

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

  • Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

    Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View more video

World