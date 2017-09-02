World

September 2, 2017 6:11 AM

Watching Katla: Icelanders plan for next volcanic eruption

By EGILL BJARNASON Associated Press
VIK, Iceland

Icelanders are obsessing over the smallest sign of eruption at Iceland's most closely watched volcano after a summer of increased seismic activity.

Katla last erupted in 1918. Never before in recorded history, dating back to the 12th century, have 99 years passed without an eruption from the volcano.

Of Katla's previous eruptions, eight out of 10 have occurred between September and November, when the glacial seasonal melting is believed to create conditions for the magma to burst out.

Vik, a coastal hamlet near the volcano, is prepared for the worst. In the event of an eruption, a text message will be sent to every mobile phone connected to the regional network.

But a whole new plan has to be drawn up for tourists.

