World

September 2, 2017 5:15 AM

7 girls killed in Kenya dormitory fire, official says

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's education minister says seven girls have died when a fire gutted their dormitory at a high school in the capital, Nairobi.

Fred Matiangi says the cause of Saturday morning's fire is unknown. Moi Girls High School will be closed for two weeks to allow for investigations.

The incident has brought back memories of the deaths of 67 students in a dormitory fire at a high school in eastern Kenya in March 2001. It later emerged the fire was caused by students apparently angered by the school's administration.

Last year, at least 126 high schools experienced arson attacks in what appeared to be protests by students over the shortening of holidays and limiting of visits by parents. Matiangi took those measures after widespread cheating in 2015 high school final-year exams.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

Pause
Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County 1:01

By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:52

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies

Lawsuit tackles opioid addiction 0:48

Lawsuit tackles opioid addiction

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

  • Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

    Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

View more video

World