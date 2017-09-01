World

French police detain second man in case of missing girl

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 7:35 AM

PARIS

Officials say that a second man is being questioned in the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl at a wedding party in an Alpine town.

The detention of a guest at the celebration arrested a day earlier has also been prolonged.

The prosecutor handling the case said the second man was detained Friday "to compare the statements of the two individuals." Both are 34.

Searchers continued to try to locate the girl, who went missing last weekend in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

In a statement, prosecutor Dietlind Baudoin said no lead was being cast aside.

Police search notices identified the girl as Maelys and said she was last seen at around 3 a.m. Sunday at celebrations in the village hall.

