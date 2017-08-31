World

August 31, 2017 4:20 PM

Horrified passengers watch as bandits get into a shootout over who should rob the bus

The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY

Armed thieves frequently board buses to rob passengers in Mexico City and its suburbs.

But the robberies hit a new high – or low – when three began to work over the same bus simultaneously and got into a gun fight among themselves.

Two young men were robbing passengers in the back of the bus when they noticed an older thief robbing those up front.

They opened fire on each other as horrified passengers watched.

The Mexico City prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the older robber died aboard the bus. A pistol was found next to his body.

One of the younger bandits died of gunshot wounds at a hospital. The other was arrested.

