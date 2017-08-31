Iraq says Tal Afar 'fully liberated' from Islamic State

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, displaced Iraqi women and children sit on the ground at a collection point west of Mosul on the outskirts of Tal Afar, Iraq. Iraq's prime minister declared the town of Tal Afar "fully liberated" from the Islamic State group after a nearly two-week operation. Haider al-Abadi said Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, that Iraqi troops "eliminated and smashed Daesh terrorists" in al-Ayadia district, about 10 kilometers

6 miles) northwest of Tal Afar, where the militants fled last week. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for IS.