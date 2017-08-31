This notice released on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, by Gendarmerie Nationale shows a call for witnesses and an undated portrait of a missing girl, Maelys, The notice, released on the Gendarmerie Nationale Twitter account, reads in French: "Call for witnesses" - "Worrying disappearance of a minor". French police are widening their search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses.
World

France: Man detained in missing 9-year-old at wedding case

By JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press

August 31, 2017 7:36 AM

PARIS

French police have detained a man for questioning in connection with the search for a nine-year-old girl who went missing at a weekend wedding party in the Alps.

The man was detained Thursday, said an official close to the police investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

A photo and a description of the girl has been posted and tweeted across France since her weekend disappearance and the local prosecutor opened a kidnapping investigation. The girl has been publicly identified only by her first name, Maelys.

Broadcaster BFM-TV reported the man in custody had been among the guests of the wedding in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, 85 kilometers f (137 kilometers) from Lyon in southeastern France.

No further information was immediately available on his identity.

