World

Explosion targeting prison bus injures 7 in Turkey

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 5:53 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's state news agency says an explosion in western Turkey has injured seven people.

The Anadolu Agency said the explosion took place Thursday morning and targeted a bus that was carrying prison personnel in western Izmir province.

Izmir governor Erol Ayyildiz said one person was hospitalized but none of the injuries were life threatening, according to the agency.

The private Dogan news agency reported that a bomb in a garbage container was remotely detonated on the prison bus route.

Turkey has been hit by a string of attacks blamed on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants in the past two years, as the country combats numerous security threats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video