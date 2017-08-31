Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the Jabal Al Rahma holy mountain, or the mountain of forgiveness, upon their arrival to Arafat for the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the Jabal Al Rahma holy mountain, or the mountain of forgiveness, upon their arrival to Arafat for the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Khalil Hamra AP Photo
Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the Jabal Al Rahma holy mountain, or the mountain of forgiveness, upon their arrival to Arafat for the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Khalil Hamra AP Photo

World

2M Muslims gather near Mecca for peak of hajj pilgrimage

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 1:24 AM

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia

Around 2 million people — their palms facing the sky in supplication — are gathering near Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the peak day of the annual hajj pilgrimage.

From dawn until dusk on Thursday, the massive crowd of people will be gathered here in Mount Arafat to spend the day in supplication and contemplation. It is here, on this mount surrounded by desert, where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon more than 1,400 years ago.

During the hajj, male pilgrims are required to wear seamless, white terrycloth garments for the entirety of the hajj. Women wear loose clothing, cover their hair and forgo makeup and nail polish to achieve a state of humility and spiritual purity.

The hajj is required of all Muslims once in a lifetime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video