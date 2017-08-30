World

Survivor of Nagasaki bomb who campaigned to ban nukes dies

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 2:57 AM

TOKYO

A Japanese organization of atomic bombing survivors says influential member Sumiteru Taniguchi has died of cancer in his hometown of Nagasaki.

Taniguchi devoted his life to seeking to abolish nuclear weapons.

The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations said Taniguchi died of cancer at a hospital in Nagasaki early Wednesday. He was 88.

Taniguchi almost died in the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bomb attack on Nagasaki that killed more than 70,000 people. The bombing of Hiroshima three days earlier killed an estimated 140,000.

Taniguchi was known for a photo showing severe burns on the back.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:48

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond
Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus 0:40

Watch: London jogger pushes woman in front of bus

View More Video